SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is featuring 18 local artists from the league in an exhibit that will run through Friday. A wide variety of paintings and drawings will be on display at the Highlands Museum of the Arts, and the public can view the exhibit free of charge, but donations are appreciated.
Visitors can appreciate the beauty of the artwork from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. today through Friday.
Ginger Adelstone, interim curator for the museum, has scheduled several art exhibits throughout 2019, including a new exhibit scheduled to begin in January. Adelstone was also a curator at the Carrollwood Cultural Center in Tampa under Nancy Kirkpatrick.
The current exhibit has oil, watercolor, mixed medium, pencil and compressed graphite. Two of the artists — Sharon Hawkins and Barbara Wade — have even displayed oil paintings with cold wax that provide a three-dimensional look to their artwork.
Each of the 18 artists was given the opportunity to display three pieces. The artwork is displayed on both the first and second floor of the museum. Some of the local artists are nationally know, including Janet King, who has a piece of art called “Young Angler,” which is on sale for $1,200 at the exhibit.
The prices on the artwork range from $50 to over $1,000. Most of the art displayed is available for purchase.
Each artist brings something unique to the exhibit. For example, Alice Hansen makes her own frames for her art.
Artist Theresa Roman, who has had art exhibits in Germany, said, “I love to do portraits, flowers and whatever I see. I like to portray life events.” Her painting titled “Faith to Survive” depicts refugees on a boat.
When she lived in Germany, she served as a translator who often did translations for refugees. Their stories touched her heart and often made her cry. She referred to her painting “Faith to Survive” and said, “These people on the boat have faith that they will survive.”
Although Roman has painted for over 25 years, some of the artists have started their artistic endeavors more recently. Doug Harman, an engineer, didn’t start painting until he was 50 years old.
The museum is at 351 W. Center Ave., and it is in the middle of cultural activity, with the building behind the Sebring Public Library and next door to the Highlands Little Theatre.
