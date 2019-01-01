SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Services has a new name — Highlands County Fire Rescue — and a new mission statement: Service.
Fire crews also have a new shield patch for their uniforms with the new name on it, and are getting new fire stations, apparatus, equipment and coworkers, thanks to a new countywide fire assessment.
County commissioners took the big step this year of approving a countywide fire assessment and creating a single fire district out of the 10 existing volunteer districts.
It’s hoped the funds from this assessment will pay to upgrade fire engines and tankers, repair and expand fire stations, consolidate fire and emergency medical services into one unit and provide full-time paid firefighters at key fire stations.
Many of those firefighters are coming from the ranks of volunteer crews, who have served the county a long time.
For decades, volunteers handled all the fire calls outside Sebring and Avon Park. Fire Services had several local fire districts designed to raise funds from their areas to pay for equipment, apparatus and fire stations.
It worked well in some areas with high concentrations of easy-to-assess commercial property and lots of homes — all of which could provide hefty assessments — but not too well in rural areas with no commercial property and a few, hard-to-reach dwellings that couldn’t be heavily assessed.
Now, not only is there more money overall, it’s getting spread over the whole county, to fill in the gaps.
Highlands County also has a new director of Public Safety, Marc Bashoor, appointed this year after he spent all last year working with the county’s advisory committee on how to make a workable assessment.
When county commissioners announced his hire on June 5, 2018, the retired firefighter from Maryland recalled how he’d stood at the podium during a workshop on reorganizing Fire Services and said it’s not that hard to combine fire departments.
“I appreciate you calling me on the carpet,” Bashoor said in June.
Since then, his office has been the center of a “tornado” of activity, as described by other county staff. Bashoor describes it as “dominoes:” Needed changes that have been setting up for a while.
He said it’s his job now, with the dual role of Public Safety director and chief of Fire Rescue, to make sure they all fall in the right place.
Among changes that have already taken place is the hire of Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Spillman. Meanwhile, county Fire Inspector Jason Luke Andrews, West Sebring Assistant Fire Chief William “Billy” Kingston and Zack Smith of Okeechobee County Fire are the county’s new shift battalion chiefs.
Shift lieutenants will be Highlands County firefighter Larry Money and Hardee County firefighters José Ibanez and Todd Barton.
Full-time firefighters to staff key stations 24 hours per day will be hired soon, if they haven’t been already.
The county also plans to start construction on fire stations for DeSoto City, Venus and Highlands Park fire departments, as well as a headquarters building on Kenilworth Boulevard.
Bashoor has also ordered five new trucks, including a tanker and brush truck, which will take a year to build and deliver.
This is all happening because the county has already collected $1.58 million of the estimated $4.85 million annual assessment.
The assessment rates, by category, are:
• Residential — 4 cents per square foot, with a $115 cap.
• Commercial — 6 cents per square foot.
• Industrial — 5.5 cents per square foot.
• Institutional — 6 cents per square foot.
• Vacant land — $22 per parcel.
Other operational changes include consolidating the software for fire reports from the three different vendors used by the 10 districts, to just one vendor for one district with all the necessary categories for data.
Bashoor and the current Emergency Medical Services Director Dustin Fitch have also convinced local hospitals to adopt a new mobile-device and internet-based method of calling in patient information from ambulances en route to the emergency room.
Called “Twiage,” it gives a full report to the charge nurse’s station so that ambulance crews have their instructions on where to take a patient once they arrive.
Bashoor and Fitch have also had all ambulances renamed “Medic” units and numbered based on the stations where they’re housed.
Bashoor hopes to see more improvements in the coming year, including better ventilation systems and organization of fire stations to keep fire crews away from truck exhaust and vice versa.
For now, the fire assessment is helping the county do that.
