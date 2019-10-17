SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission are proud to announce the launch of a new and improved website. Starting on Oct. 16, the county website will have not only a new feel, but also a new address — www.Highlandsfl.gov .

The new website features a revamped navigation menu that will allow citizens and vendors to access the information they need within just a few clicks.

The new website will be user and mobile friendly as well as accessible which will allow us to reach most of our community.

Residents are encouraged to visit the new site and keep in touch with all Board of County Commission department updates and news using this tool. Citizens can also visit the Facebook page under Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.

