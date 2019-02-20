Did you know you can borrow movies from your local library? Let’s take a look at what Highlands County patrons have been checking out since we got our new system last October.
“Fury,” starring Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman, again comes in first. “In April 1945, the Allies are making their final push in the European theater. A battle-hardened Army sergeant named Don ‘Wardaddy’ Collier, leading a Sherman tank and a five-man crew, undertakes a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Hopelessly outnumbered, outgunned and saddled with an inexperienced soldier in their midst, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds as they move to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.”
“Skyfall” stars Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem. “When James Bond’s most recent mission goes terribly wrong, it exposes the names of many undercover agents. This also leads to a full blown assault on M16, leaving 007 as the only one who can secure M’s reputation. He works together with field agent Eve to out the diabolical criminal Silva. During all these action-packed adventures and twists and turns, a major upheaval that no one could see coming is still facing them.”
“Wonder” stars Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, and Owen Wilson. “Auggie Pullman suffers from a severe facial deformity that has prevented him from attending a regular school. However, he is set to start a traditional school for the start of his fifth-grade year. As his teachers and peers struggle to accept him, Auggie teaches them that he was born to make a difference.”
“Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring other such heroes as Iron Man and Captain America. “After avenging the death of his father, Prince T’Challa returns to his native land of Wakanda in Africa. However, he soon discovers that there are subversive elements within his own country, not to mention the foreign forces plotting to use Wakanda’s wealth and knowledge for their own ends. Relying on the amazing powers given to him by a mysterious herb, T’Challa must once again don his black superhero suit to save his people and stop a civil war.”
“Rampage” stars Dwayne Johnson. “Davis Okoye, a primatologist who serves as the leader of an anti-poaching unit in Africa, has been close friends with George, one of the gorillas in his care, since the primate’s birth. After a rogue experiment involving genetic tampering turns George and other gorillas and animals around the world into rampaging monsters, Davis and his team along with a discredited geneticist must find a way to discover a cure and stop the destruction and death.”
Other popular titles include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” starring Felicity Jones, “Avengers: Infinity War” starring Robert Downey Jr., “Wonder Woman” starring Gal Gadot, “Skyscraper” starring Dwayne Johnson, and “Black Water” starring Jean-Claude van Damme.
