It’s been a good year for young adult books. Let’s see which of them are popular with Highlands County readers.
The Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling continues to be a perennial favorite of our readers. Most of the books in the series are on the favorite’s list of our members, with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” coming in first place as new generations of readers begin their journey of fantastical, magical enjoyment along with young Harry and his best friends, Ron and Hermione.
“Wonder” by R.J. Palacio is the book behind 2017’s successful movie of the same name. “August Pullman was born with a facial difference that, up until now, has prevented him from going to a mainstream school. Starting fifth grade at Beecher Prep, he wants nothing more than to be treated as an ordinary kid — but his new classmates can’t get past Auggie’s extraordinary face.”
“P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han is the second book in her ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ series. “Lara Jean didn’t expect to really fall for Peter. She and Peter were just pretending. Except suddenly they weren’t. Now Lara Jean is more confused than ever. When another boy from her past returns to her life, Lara Jean’s feelings for him return too. Can a girl be in love with two boys at once??”
“The Hammer of Thor” by Rick Riordan is the second installment in Riordan’s ‘Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard’ series. “Thor’s hammer is missing again. The thunder god has a disturbing habit of misplacing his weapon — the mightiest force in the Nine Worlds. But this time the hammer isn’t just lost, it has fallen into enemy hands. If Magnus Chase and his friends can’t retrieve the hammer quickly, the mortal worlds will be defenseless against an onslaught of giants.” Rick Riordan is also behind the ever popular “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series.
Lois Lowry’s “The Giver” is a favorite of English teachers everywhere and recurrent on Summer Reading lists. “Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a seemingly ideal world. Not until he is given his life assignment as the Receiver does he begin to understand the dark secrets behind this fragile community.”
Other popular books include: “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi, “A Land Remembered” by Patrick D. Smith, “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak, “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson, and “The Sword of Summer” by Rick Riordan.
