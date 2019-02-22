SEBRING — Enjoy great music from budding performers at the Highlands County Music Festival at Sebring Middle School beginning at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Sebring High School, Sebring Middle School and Avon Park High School bands will be performing at the event. Bands will receive feedback and critique from Dr. Robert Fritz and Ruth Still, but they will not receive ribbons or awards.
This event is a time for the community to hear local band students perform and support music education in Highlands County.
Donations are accepted at the door, and these funds provide scholarships and financial assistance with instrument rentals and repairs. This help is available to all middle and high school bands in Highlands County through the “Prof” & Paul Gustat Music Fund.
“The reason folks need to come to this event is to support the culture for music in Highlands County,” SHS Band Director Tony Juliano said.
“Our school bands started with the Sebring High School Band back in 1926 under Peter “Prof” Gustat. The support of music grew to develop the Lake Placid and Avon Park bands under his son Paul Gustat.”
The proceeds from all monies donated for admission will go towards the “Prof.” & Paul Gustat Music Fund, in support of local music education.
“The Highlands County Music Educators Association would like to thank Sebring Middle School Principal Seth Lambert and Assistant Principal Shawn West for their support as well as the use of the Sebring Middle School campus,” Juliano said.
The event is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Parking will be at the front of the campus off 500 E. Center Ave. in Sebring.
