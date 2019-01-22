SEBRING – Highlands County Quilt Guild will host the 2019 Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Highlands News-Sun Center, 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.
More than 200 quilts will be on display. A boutique will feature demonstrations, an opportunity quilt and 17 vendors for shoppers to browse. New this year is a consignment shop with 100 beautiful quilts, made by members of the Quilt Guild, available for sale.
2019 marks the Guild’s 25th anniversary in Highlands County. Through the years, according to Linda Downing, one of the organizers, the Guild has had an average of 100-plus members, with the winter months being very active.
The Guild supports 14 different charities in Highlands County, as well as contributes to the area food banks.
A new project this year involved Guild members making beautiful quilts for veterans, as well as red, white and blue quilts for the wounded military members returning to the States.
The Quilt Show this weekend is open to the public. Come browse or buy a beautiful piece of stitched art. Lunch from Panera Bread will be available for a nominal fee. More than 50 door prizes will be awarded each day.
Admission is $7. Group advanced ticket sales can be purchased by calling 863-453-3585.
For more information, email Downing at cldownen@gmail.com or call 812-454-2497.
