The 25th Highlands County Quilt Guild of Sebring, held their annual Quilt Show, celebrating 25 years, last weekend at the Highlands Today Center. People from all over the country attend this premier event. This year there were over 225 quilts on display, 17 vendors, free demonstrations and much more to enjoy.
The Highlands County Quilt Guild was founded by Shirley (DeeDee) Bedard back in 1998. She owned Crafty Quilters and saw that while there were three fabric stores, there was no quilt guild. The response to initial meetings was very enthusiastic and the Quilt Guild was formed.
“We have 18 categories of quilting awards with four winners in each. There are six special awards and one national award,” said Caroline Ritze, co-chair of the event.
Linda Downden, also co-chair, explained some of the award categories.
“These quilts are ‘best of show categories,” explained Downden. “Our ‘Best of Show’ award went to the only male member of the group, Darren Hey. ‘Best Computer Quilting’ winner was Meg Smith. Linda Davis got the ribbon for ‘Best Hand-Guided Quilting’ and ‘Best Use of Color’ was awarded to Karen Doughty.”
Julie Johnson represented ‘Quilting for Warriors.’
“We create gurney-sized quilts for our returning service people. The injured soldiers come back from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and it’s a long, cold flight back home. The quilts are 45 (inches)-by-72(inches) so they are the perfect size.”
For more information or to make a donation of quilts or funds, please send Johnson an email at quiltingforwarriors@gmail.com.
Karen Doughty’s winner of ‘Best Use of Color’ is vibrant with bursts of pink, purple, yellow and orange. “I saw a similar quilt in Michigan, but the colors were so drab. I had fun creating one with bright colors.”
The event also had a ‘Mini Quilt (silent) Auction’.
“This is a fund raiser project where the members make small quilts that are auctioned off,” explained Doughty. “We have over 80 quilts and help 14 different local charities.”
Some of those charities include the New Testament Mission and the Salvation Army.
The featured vendor was veteran-owned ‘Quilting Cushion’, owned by Jim and Pam Reid from The Villages, Florida. “Sit down and try it out. These pillow are pressure sensitive that massage. Anyone interested in more information can visit www.mymassagepillow.com and will receive the discounted show rate.”
Demonstrations were held on stage and included ‘Pineapple Quilting’, ‘Unusual Materials in Art Quilts’ and others.
The guild also has a boutique. Dorothy Ridley was there from the boutique with her “main man and main helper.” husband Melvin Ridley. Dorothy was showing off the lovely craft items for sale that were created over the last two years for the show.
Meg Smith, owner of ‘Meg’s Custom Quilts,’ and also a multi-winner in the show, explained her computer guided quilting machine. “I can set the pattern and tell the machine how to size various patterns creating a very customized design.”
Nancy Murtrie was working on her quilt featuring a design with horses and was glad to be in Florida for the show. “I’m from Maine and it’s really cold there right now.”
According to the guild, they have over 100 members. The quilt shows have grown over the years with so many lovely quilts the members have on display. Some of them were on sale for consignment.
In their show program was this cute quote that seems to sum it all up, “When life throws you scraps, make a quilt!”
