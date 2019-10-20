Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING, Fla. — On Oct. 1, representatives from VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism marketing organization, shared the latest on social media best practices, tools for content development and management and trends in the tourism industry. More than 30 attendees learned how to choose the best social media channels for their business, how to best use hashtags, photo tips and tricks, and opportunities to take advantage of social media trends.
A post-seminar survey revealed that attendees were very pleased with the speaker knowledge, length of program and overall content. And they all indicated they are ‘very likely’ to attend another marketing-related seminar in the future.
The seminar was coordinated by Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC), along with the three local chambers of commerce. The TDC and chambers are working together to host additional seminars in 2020. For more information about upcoming seminars, call the TDC office at 863-402-6909 or email Info@VisitSebring.com.
