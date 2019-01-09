SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park will host a third season of Florida Humanities Council (FHC) programs that mark Florida’s rich cultural legacy and examine keystones in Florida history, culture and the environment. The ‘Florida Series Four’ programs are scheduled at 7:00 p.m. in the park recreation hall during January, February and March.
The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are preceded by “Meet and Greet” informal book sales and signings at 6 p.m.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “The speaker series is made possible through an FHC grant to the Friends of Highlands Hammock.The Friends, as the park’s non-profit Citizen Support Organization, has been a member of the FHC since 2013, and this partnership has been an invaluable resource in sponsoring guest speakers for the CCC Festival as well as the ‘Florida Series Four’ lectures.”
Sherwin continued, “We deeply appreciate the attendance of Heartland residents at prior series, and extend a cordial invitation to attend the 2019 series. She further stated, “The Florida Humanities Council connects people to our state’s history and culture in ways that ignite curiosity, so we are hoping that families will attend and share Florida stories and traditions across generations.”
Florida author Jeff Klinkenberg will present the first program, ‘Alligators in Florida Culture’ on January 15. Few states have a relationship with an animal the way that Florida does with the alligator! Many visitors come to Highlands Hammock with the express hope of seeing one. But whether the alligator is seen as a tourist attraction, a business logo, or taking an unexpected amble across a golf course, these reptiles play a vital role in the ecology of Florida’s wetlands.
Klinkenberg will explore our fascination with alligators and tell some tales of trappers, hunters, fish camps and the vanishing Gladesmen of the Florida Everglades. A journalist for the Tampa Bay Times for nearly 40 years, he traveled many miles off the beaten path, writing extensively about the people and places who define the ‘Real Florida.’
His most recent book is “Son of Real Florida: Stories From My Life.” He was honored as the 2018 recipient of the Florida Humanities Council’s Florida Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing.
Author Cynthia Barnett will present ‘Blue Revolution: A Water Ethic for Florida’ on February 5.
On March 7, Professor of Storytelling Studies at Florida Atlantic University Dr. Caren Neile, will spin some fascinating yarns in an evening of ‘Short Takes: A Grab Bag of Old Florida Stories.’
Roosevelt scholar David Schmidt, who is the park’s CCC Museum curator, will close the series on March 19 with ‘The Civilian Conservation Corps in Florida: State Parks and More.’
As the parking space is limited, visitors may park in the overflow field and walk or take a tram shuttle to the recreation hall. ADA handicap parking will be available at the recreation hall.
All of the programs are sponsored by the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the Florida Department State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, Highlands Hammock State Park, and the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, Inc. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle are waived after 6 p.m. For more information, call 863-386-6094, and visit FloridaStateParks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock.
