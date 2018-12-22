SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is now listed on the National Park Services’ National Register of Historic Places, according to Secretary of State Ken Detzner.
Park Manager Morgan Tyrone said, “The park staff and Friends of Highlands Hammock are proud of achieving the National Historic Register designation to protect the park’s unique history as a New Deal Era site, the Roebling period, and as the first Florida state park.
“As a state park, the natural resources are an obvious attention draw of the public; but not as many people are aware of our mission to protect the state’s cultural resources equally,” he said. “This national designation accomplishes that task for this park.”
“We are very honored to have the park recognized for its historical significance by being added to the National Register of Historic Places,” David Schmidt, curator of the State of Florida Civilian Conservation Corps Museum, said. “The staff has worked very hard for the past two years with state officials to gain this designation. We are especially pleased to have the entire park site listed.
“This honors the work of the Roebling family, the citizens of Sebring, and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in creating the original Highland Hammock Park and the Florida Tropical Garden and Arboretum, including all the related buildings and other constructions,” Schmidt said.
Margaret Shippen Roebling had a heart for conservation and wanted to preserve the local landscape, so she, along with her husband John Roebling, donated the land to establish the park, which started as county park in 1931. When the park first opened, the entrance fee was only 35 cents and it drew 16,000 visitors the first year. The park has continued to expand, but the historic structures built by the Roeblings and the CCC remain on the property.
“The state CCC museum honors not just the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps at Highlands Hammock but the other seven parks created by CCC workers during the Great Depression and President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, between 1933 and 1942,” Schmidt said.
“This National Register listing recognizes Highlands Hammock State Park as one of the foundational properties of the state parks system,” Secretary of State Ken Detzner said. “Originally developed by the Roebling family and later expanded to include the Florida Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, this park set a pattern for park design and management throughout Florida.”
