SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park will host an evening of storytelling at 7 p.m. on March 7 in the park recreation hall. Dr. Caren Neile, Professor of Storytelling Studies at Florida Atlantic University, will present ‘Short Takes: A Grab Bag of Old Florida Stories.’
Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin stated, “This will be a most interesting evening as she will be performing ‘in the round’ and will be telling stories as she moves about the room rather than presenting to the audience from the stage.”
“We’ll hear yarns about the legendary ‘Barefoot Mailman’ and resort architect Addison Mizner, whose Mediterranean and Spanish Colonial style had enormous influence on Florida buildings and landscaping,” Sherwin continued.
Her repertoire also includes several tales about the notorious Ashley Gang, a group of outlaws, involved with bank robbing, bootlegging, and piracy in the 1920s, who operated out of the Everglades and Okeechobee. Residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland are cordially invited to attend this program with Dr. Neile as she pulls some fascinating ‘old Florida’ characters out of her ‘grab bag.’
“This promises to be both an exciting and spellbinding evening,” Sherwin concluded.
‘Grab Bag’ is the third in a series of Florida Humanities Council lectures which are free and open to the public. A ‘meet and greet’ book sales and signings at 6 p.m. precedes the lecture. Visitors may park in the overflow field and walk or take a tram shuttle to the recreation hall. ADA handicap parking will be available at the recreation hall.
CCC Museum curator David Schmidt will close the series on March 19 with ‘The Civilian Conservation Corps in Florida.’ All programs are sponsored by the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the Florida Department State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, Highlands Hammock State Park, and the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, Inc.
Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees are waived after 6 p.m. For more information on this program and other park events, call 863-386-6094, and visit FloridaStateParks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock.
