The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team recently competed at the 2019 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships swim meet at the Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center, in Orlando, February 28 — March 3.
To swim at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, the swimmer is required to meet a specified qualifying time in each event. The Florida Swimming division of Florida consists of over 120 teams.
There were over 960 swimmers from 68 teams competing at this competition. Some teams competing at the meet had over 60 swimmers. The Highlands Hurricanes were able to qualify and send 3 swimmers to compete.
Joshua Farless (16) competed in the boys 15 and 16 year old age group. In the 50 backstroke, he placed 14th in the preliminaries and came back to place 15th in the finals with a time of 0:26.76. He also competed in the 100 backstroke, where he finished with a time of 0:57.43. In the 200 backstroke he finished in 2:15.86. In the 50 freestyle he sprinted to a 0:23.38. In the 100 freestyle he came away with a time of 0:53.02. In the 50 butterfly he porpoised through the water with a time of 0:25.86.
Peyton Ming (16) competed in the boys 15 and 16 year old age group. In the 50 butterfly, he placed 17th with a time of 0:24.22. He also competed in the 50 backstroke, where he placed 20th and finished with a time of 0:26.45. In the 50 freestyle he sped to the finish with a time of 0:22.81. In the 100 backstroke he swam a time of 0:56.78. In the 100 freestyle he swam a time of 0:50.09. In the 200 backstroke he came away with a time of 2:06.37.
Anna Sapp (16) competed in the girls 15 and 16 year old age group. In the 50 backstroke, she placed 18th with a time of 0:29.04. She also competed in the 100 backstroke, where she finished with a time of 1:01.92. In the 100 freestyle she came away with a time of 0:56.63. In the 50 butterfly she showed her grace, power and speed with a time of 0:27.55.
Next up for the Highlands Hurricanes will be a developmental swim meet in Sarasota on Saturday.
For anyone interested in more information about the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team, please contact Marvin Wolfe at hhst@juno.com or leave a message at the front desk at the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring, 863-382-9622.
