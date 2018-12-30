SEBRING — Highlands County nursing homes and assisted living facilities are in good standing with compliance to provide emergency power in the event of a power outage.
Shortly after Hurricane Irma, in September 2017, Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation requiring each nursing home and assisted living facility be equipped to either evacuate or provide supply power by means of generators.
The measure was brought up because of 14 deaths that occurred at the Hollywood Hills Nursing Home in South Florida after Irma struck. Twelve of the deaths have been ruled as homicides. Most of the deaths were blamed on complications to heat-related illnesses due to having no air conditioning in the facility after the storm.
All facilities were required to have generators installed by June 1 or have a written plan approved. The written plan would consist of either an extension or a plan to evacuate. Those extensions expire on Jan. 1, 2019.
The Agency for Health Care Administration is providing variances on a case-by-case basis as some facilities may be waiting for permits or zoning changes. AHCA Communications Director Mallory McManus explained the process.
“Under Florida law, a provider may seek a variance from any rule, if the provider meets the requirements specific to that variance,” McManus said.
“After a thorough review of the variance requests our agency has received, we have begun to issue decisions on these requests from nursing homes,” she said. “Before our agency granted any variances, we needed to see that the facility has made every effort to attain compliance, that they satisfied the requirements for a variance, and that any delay in compliance with the rule is temporary.
“During the granted variance time period, providers must provide a detailed explanation of how they will ensure patient protection, as was required during the extension time frame,” McManus said.
“At this time, variances are only being granted until June 1, 2019. We will stop at nothing to ensure these facilities are appropriately protecting Florida patients,” she said.
Noncompliance could lead to losing an operating license.
The law calls for emergency power delivered by generators to keep the facility temperature at 81 degrees. There is to be enough fuel for at least 96 hours in areas that have a declared emergency. The law goes into specifics on storage and areas of the facility that are to be included in the climate control.
AHCA oversees nursing home and assisted living facilities and monitors compliance. Highlands County is in Region 6, which also includes Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties.
According to AHCA’s website, Highlands County is at 100 percent compliance with 15 out of 15 providers being in compliance; meaning a generator is on site or an approved plan is in place.
In Region 6, 254 providers have implemented a plan and 154 providers have received an extension. Those totals show 408 providers are in compliance. There are 431 licensed providers for a compliance total of 94.66 percent. Hillsborough and Manatee counties are not entirely compliant yet.
