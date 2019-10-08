By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1, is the first fire station southbound U.S. 27 motorists pass as they enter Highlands County.
“Tucked into a corner of the county,” as described by Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, it sits a half mile from Avon Park city limits, a half mile from Polk County and three quarters of a mile from Hardee County.
Built in the late 1970s, it’s like most local volunteer stations: a metal-skinned steel-frame building with two bays and an office/meeting area off the left side, as seen from the front.
It also has no “red zone,” Bashoor said, where apparatus, bunker gear and equipment stay until decontaminated, kept separate from living quarters to protect firefighters’ lungs.
Eventually, Bashoor wants a new building with up to five bays and full-scale living quarters on site for 24-hour paid shifts. The county owns both the land the building is on and an adjacent parcel, which together will provide enough room for a better station.
The county has hit a snag, though.
Bashoor said when the county did a title search on the properties, it was discovered that both sites sit in the middle of a platted right of way.
The original plat for the North Highlands Boulevard, currently just two lanes, shows a four-lane road with a park in the median.
The outbound lanes would go through the current station’s driveway.
Until county officials can straighten out the legal matters involved in getting the plat vacated, no new station can be built.
Bashoor said it may work out for the best, since water lines for the new NuCor plant north of Avon Park will run past the station. Since it needs a better source of water, it will be good to have that in place first.
Bashoor said he would like, sometime in the future, to have automatic mutual aid agreements with Avon Park and the neighboring counties.
For now, he’s taking other jurisdictions’ stations into account when thinking about where he’d like to locate or relocate stations in order to give the best maximum coverage of the county.
That may affect any possible work on Highlands Lakes Station 2, another two-bay station with a small office out on County Road 64.
It sits within five miles of the city, and could stand to be further out for more complete coverage of the county, Bashoor said, but also is in close proximity to the edge of Avon Park Air Force Range.
For now, it works very well as an all-volunteer station. Eventually, Bashoor wants all stations to double as community centers to the residents they serve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.