SEBRING — Highlands Little Theatre held a special meeting Monday evening, one that will bring the “little” theater into the 21st century. About 50 HLT members, volunteers and actors attended and voted on some monumental changes to show that the “L” in HLT no longer means “little.”
“This presentation by the rebranding committee was about possibly adopting a new logo and a new name. They have been working diligently for about a year to come up with some thoughtful updates for HLT,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT’s executive director.
Attendees were welcomed by HLT President Jen Westergom (actor/director). “This committee has done some wonderful work over the past year. Tonight, they will present their suggestions.”
Committee member Marcus Conerly (actor) said, “Laura Wade brought up this idea some time ago, and it kept getting shelved. We all go to theater conferences and the “little” in our name has such a negative connotation, like we are just a small, amateur venue.”
For those who regularly attend performances at HLT, they know that the community theater offers high quality, professional level entertainment. Some of the young actors return to further enrich HLT after receiving their theater arts degree.
The rebranding committee recommended that the membership accept:
• Adopting the name “Highlands Lakeside Theater”, as a DBA (doing business as)
• Use the color scheme (for the logo and painting the building) provided in this report
• Choose a new logo to recommend to the board from the three provided
• Change the website domain name
• Use the new DBA on all advertising, banking, logo, domain, etc.
Conerly went on to explain that three community theater’s recently dropped “little” from their names for the same reason. “Notable theaters who have changed from “little” include Venice Theater, Theater Winter Haven and Greenville Theater.”
Committee member Kevin Hacker (actor) explained what a DBA was and that the new name would be “Highlands Little Theater Inc. d/b/a/ Highlands Lakeside Theater.” There would be no change in their tax status (as a 501 c 3) or in their EIN (tax number).
Discussion on the new suggested colors for the logo, domain and building continued. Handouts were provided with the color scheme and logo suggestions. The front of the Pavilion has the sample colors painted so everyone could check them out.
The suggested colors were buoyant blue (main building) and raindrop (trim). These colors are consistent with the theme of “lakeside” as they are variations of blue. The name was suggested as this is a theater on Lake Jackson.
A motion was made and carried to accept the report. After that, it was voted on to pass the changes suggested. The membership vote was nearly unanimous and the updates to HLT will occur.
There was also a vote to select the new logo with option three being chosen. Westergom told everyone that there would be some variations of the basic logo design chosen that would later be presented for further discussion.
These changes will occur very quickly so everything is in place for the beginning of the new season, which starts in November.
“Our current name does not reflect who we are, what we do and the quality of what we offer to the community,“ Wade (actor/director) said. “It’s so important to represent ourselves in a more professional light. Little is not what we are anymore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.