Highlands Little Theatre held their annual ‘Reveal Party’ on Saturday, May 4 to introduce the five main stage plays for the 2019-2020 season.
HLT actors and their families, donors and members, dressed in their finest, gathered in Anthony’s Lounge to await the announcements. Tiny white lights draped on the walls provided an intimate nightclub atmosphere.
Entertainment was provided by Gary and Angie. Some of their vocal selections included, “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head”, “Misty” and “Unforgettable,” which were accompanied by saxophone and keyboard.
Jennifer Westergom, president of HLT, welcomed guests. “We’ve had a very busy year. We want to let people know we are here, and in a very big way! We’ve had some big changes and improvements that were made possible by private donations and the HLT Foundation.
“We have some new lighting and sound equipment in both the Pavilion and the Main Stage, new black stage curtains, a refurbished lobby that has been freshly painted and a new grill out on the deck. Thank you to everyone who made this happen.”
Dental Care of Mid-Florida (Dr. Ronald Owen and Dr. Chris Forsee) is once again the Season Sponsor. HLT also has a new Gold Sponsor, McPhail’s Auto Sales.
The five new shows for the 2019-2020 season were revealed in the Thakkar Pavilion throughout the evening. Various appetizers were served by some of the younger HLT actors.
Reveal No. 1 began with Dawn Smith and Pete Pollard singing on stage. Tony Toler then breaks into song and gently lifts a diamond bracelet from Smith’s wrist. The first play revealed with be held in November of 2019 and is “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” directed by Tammie Pollard.
Two young women come on stage for Reveal No. 2. A young man approaches them, goes down on one knee and cries out, “Stella”, to represent this dramatic play which will be on stage in January, 2020. The play is “A Streetcar Named Desire” and will be directed by Laura Wade.
Music is the focus of Reveal No. 3. A quartet of young women dressed in 1960’s fashions sang songs of the time like “Dream”, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” and others. Jillian Febres will be directing them in “The Marvelous Marvelettes” in March of 2020.
Reveal No. 4 started with a Star Wars theme. Director Mike McMillian said he was told there was a ‘theme’ for the evening. It was entertaining to see a Star Wars theme to introduce the play “Oliver”, which will be on stage in June of 2020, however the audience really enjoyed it.
Revel No. 5 was introduced by Pastor George Miller. He came on stage and offered up a prayer after which four ladies dressed as nun’s came onstage to sing songs from the huge hit, “Sister Act.” This play will be in August of 2020 and will be directed by Amanda Mercer.
The evening ended with a champagne toast to all the friends and family of HLT.
The next show is ‘Mamma Mia’ which begins on June 7. For ticket information, please visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525
