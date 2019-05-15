It seems Highlands County’s children are in agreement. They really love the 13-installment in the Dork Diaries series by Rachel Renee Russell. In “Tales from a Not-So-Happy Birthday,” “Nikki and her BFF’s Chloe and Zoey have been planning a birthday party of epic proportions! There’s just one problem — Nikki’s mom says no way to the budget they need to make it happen. Nikki’s ready to call the whole thing off, but some surprising twists might take that decision out of her hands, and help comes from the person Nikki would least expect. One way or another, this will be a birthday that Nikki will never forget!”
“The Haunted Showboat” by Carolyn Keene is the 35th book in the Nancy Drew Mystery Stories series, one that is a quintessential part of children’s fiction. First published in 1957, “Nancy, Bess and George visit New Orleans for Mardi Gras. While on vacation for the festivities, the three friends become involved with pirates, ghosts, and investigating an old showboat, rumored to be haunted, that must be restored in time for the gala celebrations.”
Alison Hart’s Horse Diaries series is proof that children still enjoy a good book abo￼ut their favorite animals. “Bell’s Hart” finds us with the eponymous horse, who “is a brown Morgan colt with a white star and two white stockings. He was bred for hard work, yet he longs to run free with his human friend, Katie, on his back. But when Star helps rescue a runaway slave girl, his ideas about freedom may change forever. Here is Star’s story ... in his own words.”
Mary Pope Osborne is perhaps best well-known for her Magic Tree House series of books with which several generations are now familiar. In “Dragon of the Red Dawn,” “Merlin the magician will not eat or sleep or speak to anyone in Camelot. What can be done? The enchantress Morgan knows who to ask for help: young Jack and Annie of Frog Creek, Pennsylvania! The brother-and-sister team quickly head off in the magic tree house on another magical and historical adventure.”
“Hero Dog!” by Hilde Lysiak is the first installment in the Hilde Cracks the Case series. “Nine-year-old crime reporter Hilde Lysiak is starring in her very own early chapter book series — inspired by news stories Hilde wrote in real life! In this first book, there’s been a break-in on Orange Street. Cupcakes have been stolen, and soon a pie goes missing, too. Hilde and her sister/photographer, Izzy, must interview witnesses and follow the clues. Can Hilde crack the case in time to post her news story online? Joanne Lew-Vriethoff’s personality-filled illustrations appear on every page, bringing Hilde’s adventures to life for young readers!”
We hope you’ll turn to your local library where these expensive materials are free to borrow, and save your money for a summer of fun instead.
