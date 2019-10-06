By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Highlands Park Estates Volunteer Fire Department, Station 33, has five bays for vehicles and a meeting room, but no office.
It is a full-volunteer fire station off County Road 621, near Highlands Lake Drive on the west side of Lake Istokpoga. It has no paid firefighters or emergency medical personnel on duty, but an active volunteer base.
To help that base, Highlands County fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor has recommended the county spend part of a $5.5 million loan during this fiscal year to upgrade the facility.
Right now, the fire station is two buildings: A concrete block structure that has two bays for small trucks — brush trucks — and a two-story tall steel-framed and metal-skinned barn with three bays, each big enough for fire engines.
There is room for a fourth bay, Bashoor said, because the concrete pad for the building is actually wider than the building itself, but there are no immediate plans for that expansion.
Bashoor said he would like to see the buildings co-joined, with a passageway between the two, but the way the wiring is set up in the space between the two, it would be too expensive to make the passageway just now.
What they will do is convert one of the bays in the concrete-block structure into offices and an entryway/lobby.
That way, the volunteer chief and firefighters have a location to file reports and store files on their volunteers and responses.
Also, it will give the station a means to set up community events, which is another function Bashoor wants to add to local fire stations: To serve as additional community centers for the neighborhoods they serve.
Highlands Park Station 33 also represents one of the stations that fills a gap in coverage, but is also close to another station.
When Lake Placid Fire Department Station 36 relocates in the next year or two into a new station one block west of U.S. 27, Highlands Park Station 33 will sit just 2.8 miles away.
The Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating recommends putting stations at a five-mile radius from each other, to get the best coverage and mutual aid.
As the county fire system grows and gets caught up on station maintenance, repairs, space/equipment needs and accommodation for blended paid and volunteer services, Bashoor said some stations may need to relocate for maximum coverage.
That’s a while from now, he said, and would require careful study of the needs for each area.
For now, where possible, he wants to make existing stations work best within the system as it is and in the areas they serve.
