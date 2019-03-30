Enough is enough. There have been numerous charges, attacks and accusations made against residents and members of the Highlands Park Estates Association and their activities. At no time has any member of this civic group wielded any undue influence, disbursed funds or curried favor with the County Board of Commission or county staff.

This gross misrepresentation of facts must stop. The dedicated members of Highlands Park Estates have done nothing but work tirelessly to protect and improve a beautiful piece of property for the use of all residents of the neighborhood, nothing more. To imply malfeasance, reckless spending and backroom politics is just plain wrong.

Margaret Dear

Lake Placid

