SEBRING — Changes to Highlands Regional Medical Center are apparent throughout the exterior and interior of the hospital since Hospital Corporation of America acquired the facility and new CEO Jason Kimbrell began spearheading improvements.
During his 14-month tenure, Kimbrell has overseen significant projects, such as changes to the hospital’s main entrance and security as well as a complete overhaul of the operating room.
Kimbrell and HCA have revamped the hospital’s services and focused on specialization, including an upcoming emergency department designed for the needs of seniors, in addition to the present emergency department.
While new departments are opening, others have closed. HCA shut down the obstetrics ward at the end of 2018, citing low demand. “Due to the declining number of births at Highlands Regional Medical Center, it has made it difficult to provide the high level of care that we are committed to providing,” Highlands Regional officials said.
Changes at HRMC can be seen as soon as people arrive. A new entrance, facing South Highlands Avenue rather than U.S. 27, no longer requires people to climb steps. This entrance improves handicap accessibility. Once inside the hospital, visitors must have their photo taken and walk through a metal detector.
“We want to ensure patients and visitors heal in a safe environment,” Stacy Acquista, vice president of marketing for HCA East Florida Division, said. “These changes are being implemented throughout the country and we want the highest level of safety,” she said.
“There have been extremely positive changes at HRMC under the leadership of Mr. Kimbrell and HCA,” Dr. Juan Carlos Alvarez, a joint and spine surgeon practicing at HRMC, said. “The changes have been so positive that I recognized that I could provide the best, most state-of-the-art joint replacements there, so I moved the majority of my joint replacement practice to HRMC.”
“When HCA acquired Highlands Regional Medical Center, the community gained access to exceptional care through our extensive network of hospitals and clinical staff across the region, to include comprehensive stroke centers, heart and vascular centers, trauma centers, burn units, and neonatal and pediatric critical care units,” HRMC Director of Marketing Lindsey Pierson said.
“We are proud to bring advanced orthopedic, emergency and cardiovascular services to our patients,” Pierson said. “As our hospital continues to elevate, we support our patients having choices in their hospital care close to home.
“The upcoming grand opening of our Senior Emergency Room and the launch of the Orthopedic Institute at Highlands Regional Medical Center demonstrates our focus on the needs of the community and investing in clinical advancements that are aimed at fulfilling our mission,” she said.
“When we acquired the hospital, it wasn’t doing that well financially,” Acquista said. “We want to be good community stewards, and we’ve been making building improvements. We are redoing the hospital from the inside out, including mechanical and electrical improvements.”
The hospital invested $7.5 million in an overhaul of the operating room. “The operating room experienced a total renovation from the flooring to instrumentation,” Acquista said.
“The most advanced minimally invasive, rapid recovery joint replacement procedures can and are being performed at HRMC,” Alvarez said. “These are the same techniques that I teach other surgeons around the country and internationally.
“HRMC has purchased the most technologically advanced joint replacement equipment available today,” Alvarez said. “The equipment found at HRMC is as advanced and modern as any of the equipment seen in the largest teaching hospitals in the country.
“They have purchased and have the most advanced Stryker Mako robot available,” he said. “This modern joint replacement robot allows surgeons to precisely place and balance joint replacements. These robotic procedures are being performed at this time at HRMC.
“They have also purchased and have two of the advanced Hana tables that are used for anterior total hip replacements,” Alvarez said. “In addition, to these sophisticated instruments and equipment, they also have the Stryker computer navigation system that allows surgeons to precisely cut bone and align implants to increase the accuracy of these procedures.
“All the changes at HRMC in regards to joint replacement and orthopedics have been positive,” Alvarez said. “Mr. Kimbrell’s vision and leadership have allowed for the formation of a true destination center for minimally invasive joint replacement,” he said.
Alvarez said the second floor of the hospital is being renovated specifically for orthopedic patients and will include patient rooms, and dedicated therapy and rest areas specifically designed for orthopedic patients and their families. Those renovations came with the guidance and advice of orthopedic surgeons to assure the best care and environment those patients, he said.
“Highlands Regional Medical Center’s vision is to be the employer of choice in our community and the hospital of choice for health care needs,” Kimbrell said. Through his leadership, he hopes to make the hospital a place patients choose for service and employees choose for a great working environment.
