SEBRING — No one has quite pinpointed the reason 67 percent of Highlands County voters decided to vote in the 2018 midterm election.
It may have been a contentious two years between political parties since the 2016 presidential election. It may have had something to do with a desire by Democrats to shift the balance of power in a Republican-majority Congress.
It also could have come from a greater wish to be heard by independent voters, young voters, older voters or any voters who feel themselves marginalized.
Whatever it was, Highlands County broke the records for both the primary and general elections in a midterm year.
It started in August as voters gathered mail-in ballots and lined up for early voting. The primary election numbers in Highlands County outnumbered those who came out for primaries in 2016.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg counted one-third of the county’s voters — 18,857 people out of 58,368 registered voters — at the primary.
Early voting at the general election was heavy, sparking predictions of a huge overall turnout.
As of Oct. 18, 2018, some voters had already started with mail-in ballots, Ogg said. Out of 13,700 ballots sent out, approximately 5,300 were returned.
“It changes every time I look at it,” Ogg said at the time.
By Oct. 31, 2018, with still three days to go in early voting, nearly a third had already cast ballots: A total of 18,479 people out of 58,368 registered voters — almost the same number as those who had voted in the primaries.
Ogg said at the time that a typical large turnout for midterms was 48-52 percent, which she expected to see.
She didn’t exactly expect to see 67 percent, but she wasn’t shocked. She was quite pleased.
“I love a good voter turnout,” Ogg said. “It’s what we do.”
She said she depends on 250 volunteer poll workers, whose work she can’t tally in dollars.
For those she does employ, she estimated she spent $45,000 on payroll and overtime. For ballots, she spent $25,000 at 31 cents each, just to make sure she had enough extra for people who make mistakes and need a new one.
She also needed three different ballots during the primary, Ogg said: One for Democrats, one for Republicans and one for non-affiliated voters.
When all the votes were tallied on election night, Florida Governor candidate Andrew Gillum, D-Tallahassee, had conceded the race to Republican Ron DeSantis. Their race was within a single percentage point — 0.6 percent — of the votes cast.
It was not within the 0.5 percent threshold that triggers an automatic machine recount, under Florida Division of Elections rules.
However, the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and and Republican Rick Scott, outgoing Florida governor, had a difference of just 30,162 votes, or 0.37 percent, and went into recount.
So did the race between Matt Caldwell, R-Fort Myers, and Nicole “Nikki” Fried, D-Fort Lauderdale, for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Their margin was 12,400 votes, or just 0.155 percent.
Meanwhile, as votes continued to be tallied in the other races, in order to make sure results were completely accurate, the governor’s race dropped on that following Saturday from a 50,747-vote margin to 33,684 — enough to trigger a recount.
Gillum then rescinded his concession and said he would stand by recount results.
Highlands County results did not change significantly in any of the races. By a 2-1 ratio, votes went to Republican candidates over Democrat in the local polls.
After a dozen days of both machine-fed and hand-shuffled recounts, Florida had Scott for senator by barely more than a 10th of a percentage point — 10,033 votes out of 8.2 million statewide.
DeSantis held onto a 0.4 percent lead over Gillum, and since the percentage never dropped to 0.25 percent, that race never had to go into a manual recount.
Gillum conceded once again to DeSantis and congratulated him for becoming governor of Florida.
However, the recount shifted the lead in the Agriculture Commissioner race, as Fried edged out Caldwell by a 0.8 percent lead — 6,753 votes out of 8.06 million cast in that race.
