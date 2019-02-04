When you hear acoustic you may think of a guitar. Well now when you hear acoustic there is much more behind that then what meets the eye. Acoustic wave Therapy (AWT) has come together with New Age Laser to continue helping people that have been dealing with pain for years and years. Acoustic Wave Therapy (AWT) is also known as shock wave or pressure wave therapy.
That may sound scary to most but there is no need to fear, this practice is a non-invasive way to go about getting relief to pain that many doctors may say only surgery can fix. Ladies and Gentlemen, the new age of pain relief is here!
Acoustic Wave Therapy is a new, safe and highly advanced non-invasive way to avoid surgery and get rid of pain. AWT was originally designed for the disintegration of kidney stones but is now used to treat many forms of acute to chronic pain in areas including the knee, heel, foot, ankle, hamstring, back, neck, shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand. It also is used to address sports injuries and many other conditions like cellulite, stretch marks and even bone spurs.
Now with combining the two modalities, that are both FDA approved, we are seeing better results with each patient. Using the Cold Wave Laser together with Acoustic Wave has expanded the potential to better ones health and wellness. Acoustic Wave therapy stimulates stem cells to activate the progenesis effect in the body to rejuvenate the damaged cells, allow for bone healing, decrease inflammation, help heal wounds and increase T-cell proliferation.
By doing this, this is helping the stem cells potential to rejuvenate, enhancing blood circulation and regenerate damaged tissue. So any dormant cells no longer able to rejuvenate to new cells are now able to get the energy they need to heal from new or even long term injury.
After doing the Acoustic Wave Therapy to regenerate new cells, we now move to the Cold Wave Laser to continue energizing mitochondria cells and decrease any inflammation around the affected areas. Cold Wave Laser is also non-invasive and emits light energy into the new stem cells and mitochondria cells that AWT has created thus allowing for a quick recovery.
When combining the two modalities we are able to stop the pain the patient has and allow for the body to heal better and faster than ever thought. It may sound too good to be true but we are now at this point in the medical field to be able to target the point of pain, stop the pain from occurring, and begin to repair what was thought was unrepairable.
We at New Age Laser Inc. are the first people on the east coast to offer both types of laser and Acoustic wave Therapy to our patients. We have seen what potential each machine has separately, now combining the two, we are looking at something that many people didn’t believe was possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.