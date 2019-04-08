Do the words “manifestation and actualization” sound unrealistic related to Yoga? Not at all as we think about what we are attempting to achieve practicing Yoga. Yoga is a discipline of the mind and body, initiating a posture with conscious awareness to benefit mind, body, emotions and improve health.
In Yoga, we focus on “actualizing” a posture by first visualizing it in the mind then “manifesting” it in the physical body to achieve health benefits.
One posture, “Upward Facing Dog” appears to be easy but requires discipline and physical effort to coordinate the breath when flowing through “Downward Facing Dog” then “Cobra Pose” (lifting only the upper body) then into “Upward Facing Dog.”
Let’s manifest and actualize “Upward Facing Dog”
Dawn, Carol, Nancy C., Suzanne, Cory and Jenny, Yoga Practioners in the 10:30 a.m. class at the YMCA, demonstrate the correct form for “Upward Facing Dog.” Carol, who also teaches Tai Chi, shows how to “modify” the posture to relieve pressure on elongated toes as the core is lifted straight up into “Plank Pose.” Observe the length of the Practioners’ gently curved spines as they hold the posture to generate new “muscle memory.”
While practicing the posture, we observed how ingrained muscle memory, whether in this posture or just standing slumped, conditions the mind to hold onto old ways and form, even if unhealthy.
Iyengar Yoga provides ways to modify poses while learning to bear full, balanced weight on extremities and learn a new form. Iyengar Yoga encourages the use of “props,” such as blocks, to provide stability in standing poses and belts/straps to assist in lengthening core/leg/arm muscles.
“Upward Facing Dog” is often neglected as a posture by itself. This pose is part of a flowing movement from “Downward Facing Dog” through “Cobra” (lifting the core with arms next to the body) then into “Upward Facing Dog” which is a modified “Plank Pose “with the top of toes lying flat and extended to the back. The front of the body extends beyond uplifted straight arms when pulled forward from “Downward Dog.”
The benefit of “Upward Facing Dog” is ventilation of the lungs, generation of energy as the back is elongated and supports slow inhales/exhales to expand and inflate the lungs, as stress, locked in the spine is released. Much tension is stored into the lower back causing back pain and poor posture.
This is an excellent pose to relieve lower back pain. “Upward Facing Dog” also develops arm and core strength as it generates energy, oxygenating the blood and renewing cells.
Yoga is a life-long journey into the mystery inside the mind/body/spirit of Life as it unlocks its precious secrets. Thus, pick up the Yoga chalice and travel the distance of a thousand miles to awaken, actualize and manifest your practice into a life-giving source of renewed energy.
