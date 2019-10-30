Oliver Marasigan

MARASIGAN

By Special to Highlands News-Sun

SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Exploring Joint Pain Solutions” lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 am. If you have questions about your joint pain and want to know your options, this seminar can help provide a path for treatment.

The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Orthopedic Navigator Oliver Marasigan and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, in the second floor conference room. To register, please call 863-734-6299 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments