SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun ‘N Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, welcomes Dr. Alexandra Joseph to its practice. Dr. Joseph is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American College of Cardiology and American College of Physicians.
Dr. Joseph specializes in comprehensive cardiovascular care for adult patients 18 years of age and older. She helps prevent, diagnose and treat heart disorders and related conditions such as angina (chest pain), blockage of the arteries, diseases of the heart, valves and coronary arteries, hypertension (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, heart failure, irregular heart rhythm (including atrial fibrillation), and syncope (dizziness).
Dr. Joseph earned her Doctor of Medicine at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. She then completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine in Jacksonville and a cardiology fellowship at Louisiana State University in New Orleans.
As an AdventHealth Medical Group physician, Dr. Joseph joins AdventHealth’s employed group of providers with nearly 50 primary care and specialty providers in Highlands, Hardee, Polk and Okeechobee counties.
Dr. Joseph is welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-386-0055.
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun ‘N Lake is located at 4301 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Suite 102, in Sebring.
