SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery, Ear, Nose and Throat and General Surgery, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, welcomes general surgeon Priya Sharma, MD to its practice. Dr. Sharma specializes in minimally-invasive surgical treatment of diseases of the colon, stomach, bile ducts, pancreas, and bowel. Minimally-invasive surgery is performed with small incisions instead of one large opening, reducing hospital stay duration, recovery time, and patient trauma. She also specializes in laparoscopic hernia repair and endocrine surgery, including thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal procedures.
Dr. Sharma is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellowship-trained general surgeon. She earned her medical degree from The University of The West Indies in Trinidad and completed her general surgery residency at the University of Florida in Jacksonville. She completed a fellowship in minimally-invasive and advanced GI surgery at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
She has published articles in academic health journals and presented at National Conferences. Dr. Sharma has also been a physician educator and trainer in a broad range of surgical areas.
Dr. Sharma is welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-402-3161.
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery, Ear, Nose and Throat and General Surgery is located at 4301 Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, Suite 102, in Sebring.
