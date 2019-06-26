Dr. Punjani

Punjani

SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Interventional Cardiology at Sun ‘n Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, welcomes Dr. Shahnaz Punjani, board-certified in cardiovascular medicine and internal medicine, to the practice.

Dr. Punjani earned her medical degree at Dow Medical College in Pakistan. She completed her internal medicine residency at St. Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, New York, followed by a preventive cardiology fellowship at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. This training was followed by an echocardiography and cardiovascular fellowships at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Additionally, she completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. Most recently, Dr. Punjani completed an endovascular fellowship at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dr. Punjani is welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-471-3926.

AdventHealth Medical Group Interventional Cardiology at Sun ‘n Lake is located at 4240 Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, Suite 202, in Sebring. Learn more about AdventHealth Medical Group by visiting AHMGSebring.com.

