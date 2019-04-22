SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group invites the public to join them from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, to meet your neighborhood physicians who specialize in breast surgery; ear, nose and throat; general surgery; and vascular surgery, take a tour of the facilities and enjoy a free gift bag at a Meet ‘n Greet event.
The Meet ‘n Greet events give community members the opportunity to talk to our medical teams, ask board-certified providers questions regarding health care, schedule one-on-one appointments and more.
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery, Ear Nose & Throat, General Surgery at Sun ’N Lake is located at 4301 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Suite 102, and accommodates some of AdventHealth Medical Group’s newest providers, including Dr. Paramjeet Kaur, board-certified general surgeon specializing in the treatment of breast surgery, Dr. Michael Latzko, board-certified general surgeon, Dr. Jose Ruiz, board-certified ear, nose, and throat specialist and Dr. Priya Sharma, board-certified general surgeon.
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery & Vascular Surgery at Sun ‘N Lake is located at 4301 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., Suite 103, and accommodates Dr. Sameh Atalla, board-certified general surgeon, Dr. S. Allen Skipper, board-certified general surgeon, and Dr. Myron St. Louis, board-certified vascular surgeon.
Call 863-402-CARE (2273) to RSVP for the Meet ‘n Greet on April 24. To learn more about AdventHealth Medical Group, visit AHMGSebring.com.
