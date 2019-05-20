SEBRING — In an effort to better understand and address the health needs of all people in Highlands County, AdventHealth and the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County are partnering on a public survey to gather input on a wide range of health topics.

The 2019 Community Health Assessment (CHA) asks residents to share about such things as nutrition, physical activity, access to care, and mental health. Data from the survey will help the local health department and healthcare providers better understand the needs of the community and will be used to create a new Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) to address those issues about which residents are most concerned.

To take the survey in English, visit surveymonkey.com/r/CHA01

To take the survey in Spanish, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SPCHA01

