SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Managing Your Diabetes: The Latest on Diets, Drugs and Devices” seminar on Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. This one-hour seminar will be presented by Dr. Richard E. Pratley, Medical Director of the AdventHealth Diabetes Institute in Orlando. He will present a discussion on the latest recommendations from the American Diabetes Association for a healthy diet, using devices to monitor diabetes, and new drug treatment options to control blood sugar and reduce risk for heart and kidney disease.
Join us at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, in the second-floor conference room. To RSVP, please call AdventHealth at 863-402-DOCS (3627).
