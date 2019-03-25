Priya Sharma photo

SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Thyroid and Endocrine System: Does your thyroid need a surgeon?” seminar at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26. If you’ve ever wondered if your next step should be an appointment with a general surgeon or have thyroid questions, this seminar may help answer your questions.

This free one-hour seminar will be presented by Priya Sharma, MD, General Surgeon with AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat General surgery at Sun N Lake. Join us at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard in the second-floor conference room. To RSVP, please call AdventHealth at 863-402-DOCS (3627).

