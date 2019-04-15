WAUCHULA — The AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation is hosting Boots & Pearls on Thursday, April 18, at AdventHealth Wauchula, formerly Florida Hospital Wauchula.
Boots & Pearls guests will get a chance to tour AdventHealth Wauchula, which opened in late 2017, and see first-hand how the hospital delivers its unique brand of inspired, compassionate care in the Hardee County community. Guests can also learn about upcoming hospital projects that are supported by the Foundation, hear an inspiring patient testimony, take part in a live cake auction, and enjoy a dinner prepared by the Hughes’ brothers.
AdventHealth is committed to helping those in our communities live their healthiest life possible, and all funds raised at Boots & Pearls will go toward improving the AdventHealth Wauchula Health and Wellness Trail, including: multi-exercise equipment stations, new benches along the trail, six raised beds for community gardening and new signage and lighting.
With the community’s help, AdventHealth can further transform its grounds into an accessible retreat where patients, guests and hospital team members can relax, renew, and spiritually and emotionally heal.
To purchase tickets to Boots & Pearls, contact the AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation at 863-402-5525 or email Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com.
