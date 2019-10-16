Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun ‘N Lake welcomes Dr. Joaquin Oronoz, board-certified in orthopedics, to the practice. Dr. Oronoz has more than two decades of experience with orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. He offers a wide range of orthopedic surgical procedures for patients of all ages including pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric.
Dr. Oronoz’s specialties include, but are not limited to, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, arthritis, arthroscopic rotator cuff and shoulder surgery, arthroscopy of knees, shoulders, elbows, wrists and ankles, fractures, minimally invasive direct superior hip replacement, overuse injuries, joint replacement of the hips, knees and shoulders, sports injuries, and sprains and strains. He has served as a physician in level II trauma centers, children’s hospitals, and has provided medical team coverage for minor league hockey, baseball, and arena football.
Dr. Oronoz earned his medical degree at the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. He then completed his orthopedic residency at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, Texas.
Dr. Oronoz is welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-402-3480.
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun ‘n Lake is located at 4409 Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in Sebring. Learn more about AdventHealth Medical Group by visiting AHMGSebring.com.
