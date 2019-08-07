SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Sun ‘n Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, welcomes Dr. Elixandra Pena Evertz, fellowship trained and board-certified in pulmonary disease and internal medicine, to the practice.
Evertz earned her medical degree at Santo Domingo Institute of Technology in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She completed her internal medicine residency followed by a pulmonary medicine fellowship at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center in Bronx, New York. This training was followed by a critical care fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York.
Evertz’s specialties include, but are not limited to, pulmonary and critical care management, pulmonary function testing, various pulmonary diseases, lung nodule and lung cancer, asthma, endobronchial ultrasound, obstructive and central sleep apnea, COPD, sarcoidosis, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary embolism, pneumonia, and bronchoscopy.
Evertz is welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-382-1663.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Sun ‘n Lake is at 4325 Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, Suite 102, in Sebring. Learn more about AdventHealth Medical Group by visiting AHMGSebring.com.
