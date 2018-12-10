LAKE PLACID — Residents living in and around the Lake Placid, Florida can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Tropical Harbor Estates will host this community event on Jan. 10, 2019. The site is located at 27 Rickert Drive in Lake Placid.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels; Diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Also ask about our Wellness Gold Membership Program with allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Call 877-237-1287 or visit our website at lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
