Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” This free education program will present information about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life.
Learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others, including typical age-related changes, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection and resources. Plans for the upcoming “Caregiver College” series offered by the Alzheimer’s Association will also be discussed.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, in the upstairs conference rooms. Limited seating. Register by calling 800-272-3900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.