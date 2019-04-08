Hello, dear readers, week 12 of my journey to lose weight ended with having lost yet another pound. That makes 41 so far, if anyone’s counting. I continue to receive emails, cards and phone calls from readers. Some just let me know that they are reading and following along with me. Some offer words of encouragement and cheer me on.
Some even call to offer new ideas for meals or foods to eat versus what not to eat. A lovely woman called last week to tell me what she and her son are doing to lose weight and what foods they are having on a regular basis.
I appreciate all of it and I look forward to seeing it continue.
Now that we are in week 13, at least that’s what my math is telling me, I wanted to look back and see where I was now compared to when I started. What lasting changes have I made to my routine and to my life?
For starters, I’m eating healthier than I have in a very long time. Maybe ever. Three months without soda. Three months without junk food. Three months without processed favorites like sugary cereals, Pop Tarts or fast food. There have been no stops at McDonald’s or Taco Bell or any of those places. I do get salads from Subway on occasion as well as Publix.
I drink lots of water every day. During the day its water and coffee, and at night with dinner I have sparkling water flavored with black cherry. The same zero calories, zero caffeine and zero everything that normal bottled water has but with bubbles. It’s also delicious.
My activity level is much higher than it was before. It’s not just the time on the treadmill either. I’ve found myself periodically taking a walk around the office just to get some steps in after sitting for a while. Whether I’m at home, at work or somewhere else I am more aware of how long I’ve been sitting and have to get up and move.
All these things aren’t just something that I’m making myself do. Most of them have become habits now. Getting up and preparing my morning eggs and grapes is almost second nature now. I barely even think about it.
I know I’ve come a long way in the past three months, but I also know that I’ve got a long way to go. I may have lost 41 pounds so far, but I still have another 59 to go if I want to reach my ultimate goal of losing 100 pounds that I set way back at the start of all this. Good news though, at this rate I could hit that goal by Thanksgiving.
Again, thank you dear readers, for all the support and I look forward to chronicling the next three months. Interested in dropping me a line? I be reached at Robert.miller@highlandsnewssun.com.
