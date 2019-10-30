By ANDREA LIVINGSTON
Central Florida Hearing Services
Originally discovered in the 1990s when technology made it possible to measure the action of the cells in the inner ear (or cochlea), Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder is a complex set of hearing and nerve issues bound around an otherwise straightforward problem—a breakdown of the electrical signals passing from the ear to the brain. The result is a patient who experiences a distortion of sound, in which they can hear, for instance, speech, yet can’t make out what’s being said.
What are some of the symptoms of ANSD?
Because of those electrical signals experiencing a disruption on their way from the ear to the brain, someone with ANSD will not only find speech difficult, but will also have problems deciphering where complex sounds are coming from in addition to several other issues from baseline hearing loss to coordination impairments:
Varying levels of hearing loss that may change by the day or hour; difficulty deciphering sounds, especially speech, through high levels of background noise; and neurological changes in writing, running or talking.
What exactly causes ANSD?
The fact that people with ANSD can have a perfectly normal ability to detect sounds, compounded by sporadic links in genetics among families without a history and those with, makes it difficult to determine the underlying cause of ANSD.
However, researchers have started to draw connections between trauma and abnormalities to the auditory nerve, including damage to inner ear hair cells and a faulty connection between those hair cells and the auditory nerve. Additionally, ANSD may be associated with certain infections during pregnancy—such as cytomegalovirus (CMV), mumps and meningitis—opening a whole other can of worms.
How is ANSD related to pediatric hearing care?
Here’s where the “spectrum” of ANSD comes more into focus, as infants and children diagnosed with the disease experience a diverse set of symptoms that are unique to each child. Some will experience mild hearing difficulties that are only a problem in background noise. Other children have significant hearing difficulties and developmental challenges in understanding speech.
One in ten infants born with hearing loss is eventually diagnosed with ANSD. This poses a significant challenge for audiologists to diagnose the condition early, and get these infants on track with an early intervention developmental treatment plan. Fortunately, the early stages of hearing testing in infancy can clearly identify ANSD, and these assessments are carried out routinely in babies, as part of Universal Newborn Hearing Screening programs.
