AVON PARK — Central Florida Health Care announces the opening of a new 4,300-square-foot pediatric addition to its Avon Park Health Center. The expansion of the Avon Park location is the result of a huge demand for additional pediatric services in Highlands County.
“This new addition with allow us to add full pediatric dental services, as well as expand our current pediatric medical services. We are excited to be able to offer these services to the communities of Avon Park and Highlands County and to meet the healthcare needs of the underserved,” Ann Claussen, CEO, said.
Since 1972, CFHC has grown from one health center to 13 health centers across Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties. With over 400 employees and nearly 60 providers, CFHC was able to serve over 48,000 patients at more than 182,000 visits in 2018.
CFHC provides comprehensive services for all ages, including adult and pediatric primary medical care; adult and pediatric dental care; OB/GYN services; pharmacy; lab/X-ray; behavioral health; enabling services and other support services.
CFHC is the medical partner at Crystal Lake Elementary School, a Community Partnership School, in Lakeland that provides primary medical and dental care for students and the surrounding community.
Central Florida Health Care is a 501(c3) that was created in 1972 in response to critical gaps in health care identified by the agricultural community. CFHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in and serving the Tri-County area of Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Its mission is to serve as the premier patient centered medical home offering quality, affordable primary and preventative health care.
