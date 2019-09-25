By NANCY DALE
Yoga For Life
Moving the body increases the flow of the healing breath into all parts of the physical anatomy, letting go of tension in the process. Tension is often subconsciously lodged in the body, resulting in tight, restricted movement and pain. By awakening each day to a simple Yoga practice, you harmonize the mind/body.
Let’s begin to practice Yoga by “awakening the body.”
Lie flat on the back, inhale deeply and bend the knees to the chest, tightly holding them as you slowly lift the head, rounding the back. Repeat this move 10 times for two sets. This simple repetition relieves tension in the tightly knit vertebrate of the spine, charging the muscles with “nerve-electricity” generated by slow movement.
Next, lie face down with the legs straight back and toes flat just as these Yoginis from the Gold’s Gym, Thursday at 8:45 a.m. Yoga class demonstrate, Kristin Haynes, Vicki Pontius, Cydney Chasky, Barbara Solie, Ranjan Patel, Bobbi Brown and Bharti Patel.
Rest the chin on the mat with both arms and palms down. Exhale and inhale as you raise the arms/legs/head at the same time, keeping the body straight. Hold the pose for several seconds then exhale and repeat two sets of seven. This pose strengthens the spine and realigns the posture when you stand. By moving and flexing the extremities with slow moving concentration, these simple postures create a rhythmic flow of energy.
When you have nerve compression in the spinal chord you may feel tingling pain and numbness down the arms to the fingers or in the buttock down to the feet. “Tingling” can indicate that some pressure is beginning to interfere with the oxygen supply to the nerves and if continued, results in pain or tingling. Sometimes we say, “our foot has gone to sleep.”
What also helps increase the flow of oxygenated blood into the extremities is going to the wall, pressing the buttocks and spine flat and lengthening the legs up the wall, arms out to the sides. Relax and stay in this position, just letting go and feeling the blood flow down the legs, energizing them. Be sure to press the back of the knee caps also into the wall. If there is pain in this process, release tension and relax.
When you are finished with these simple Yoga postures, you will feel refreshed, observing a more relaxed “self.” When you stand, observe a straighter spine as you visualize a new image. Jon Kabat-Zinn, author of “Wherever You Go There You Are” say, “as you engage in Yoga you nourish the body, letting go of thinking, clinging to nothing, breathing in Vitality.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.