“Hero Pose” is a unique posture that helps improve posture and increases circulation in the legs. It is a sitting “asana” that may not be for everyone based on the deep flexion of the knee. However, it is a posture to practice before knee joints become immobile. In many yoga asanas, emphasis is on lengthening the back of the knees and working on flexibility for greater mobility and balance.
When deciding on a posture that you want to practice, check with your physician for any knee/ankle injuries. If the knees are healthy and flexibly, “Hero Pose” is a way to stabilize this joint, which increases circulation through the legs and strengthens the spine.
In the 5:30 p.m. Friday Gold’s Gym Yoga class, I observed students holding great “Hero Pose” postures and had to feature them in an article. Some students were new and able to come into the posture with guidance and pointers.
Let’s practice “Hero Pose”
Sit in the center of a yoga mat resting the buttocks on a couple of folded blankets between the knees with each leg bent to the back, toes pointed out the side. You can also begin by kneeling on the floor, toes pointed straight back with thighs perpendicular to the floor. You can add a soft mat behind the knees as cushioning, if the pose is uncomfortable.
It is important to gradually lower the sitting bones as much as possible. Keep the spine straight and lengthened with the crown of the head level. Place the hands into “Gomukhasana,” clasping them together and lifting the arms to the sky. You can also pull the arms straight back, lengthening the spine into “Board Pose.” Hold the posture and slowly breathe. Release the pose and stretch the legs forward.
Other benefits of “Hero Pose” is relieving fatigue as you hold the pose and let go of tension. “Hero Pose” is also a great meditative pasture once the body adjusts to the new positioning of the legs/core.
So be a “Hero” to yourself by experiencing a new challenging posture and explore your transformative potential.
“Health is not a condition of matter but of the mind,” Mary Baker Eddy, American writer 1905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.