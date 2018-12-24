SEBRING — The Board of Directors for OneBlood, Inc., the not-for-profit blood center serving Florida as well as areas of South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, and the Board of Directors for Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, Inc. (CBCC), the not-for-profit blood center that operates in the Carolinas, announced they have approved a letter of intent for CBCC to become part of OneBlood through a merger. The merger is expected to take place in early 2019.
“CBCC’s decision to join forces with OneBlood will create additional alignment of the blood supply in the southeastern United States and further ensure a safe, available and affordable blood supply for our hospital partners and their patients”, said George “Bud” Scholl, President and CEO of OneBlood.
“Merging with OneBlood is the right thing to do for our community and the merger will provide opportunity to expand our lifesaving services in the Carolinas”, said Martin Grable, President and CEO of Community Blood Center of the Carolinas.
The merged organization will distribute more than 1.1 million blood products annually, service more than 250 hospitals throughout the southeast and employ close to 2,500 people.
The due diligence period will begin immediately. In the meantime, the centers will continue operations without any changes in service or leadership.
