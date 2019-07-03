Time for fireworks and celebrating! It goes without saying that I am going to encourage everyone to protect their hearing. Fireworks are really loud! How loud? Fireworks can exceed 150 decibels and some may be as loud as 175 decibels. Fireworks that are put off by the professionals and go far into the sky will emit a much weaker sound back on the ground.
Remember the more distance between you and the firework explosion the better. Distance equals less sound pressure. The World Health Organization recommends that children not be exposed to noise more than 120 decibels and adults not more than 140 decibels. With these levels in mind it is quite obvious that being exposed to sound pressure or explosions that are 150 to 175 decibels can cause permanent hearing loss.
It’s July 4th and celebrating will be everywhere. Put some distance between you and the explosion. How far is safe? Adults should be about 45-60 feet. Children need to be further than that ... 150-180 feet. Your babies ... they should not be exposed. Period. That goes for your pets, too. Put them inside and away from the noise. It damages their hearing and causes them great distress. Many of our military families experience much distress during this time. Please try to be considerate of them. Living on the lake I notice that many people will set off fireworks until 1:30 in the morning. Our veterans have to endure this for far too many hours. Just my opinion. Fireworks are a part of celebrating our citizenship, our independence ... just remember the needs of those that fought to give us these liberties.
How do you know if you have been exposed to damage from the fireworks: 1. Ringing in your ears. Sudden onset of ringing can be a symptom that the loud noise caused damage. 2. A temporary hearing shift that only lasts a few hours. You may think you are not hearing out of one ear as well as the other ... a slight difference ... then in about 24 hours you are better. 3. A permanent hearing loss. Definite damage. Your hearing takes a huge drop and can not be restored. (Remember, this can happen to exposure above 120db for kids and 140db for adults ... fireworks are at 150 to 170db).
Protect your hearing! Either wear headphones or get some of the little foam ones that you squish flat and push in your ear canal. They will expand to fill your ear canal. They are available at most hearing health care professional offices, drug stores and sporting good stores. It doesn’t matter whether you are watching a professional fireworks show or setting them off yourself, you should still wear some type of protection. If you are setting them off, then wear both types of protection.
If you think that you have a shift in your hearing after enjoying the fireworks please seek out a hearing health care professional as soon as possible for testing and possible treatment and reversal of the damage. There is a limited number of hours in which treatment may successfully reverse damage. Treatment needs to be started within 48 hours.
Protect your own hearing and your families hearing this 4th of July. Keep your pets far away from the noise with a radio or TV on to help distract them. Remember your neighbors who may be military and secretly suffering. Happy 4th of July. To hear better is to live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
