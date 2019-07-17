The week after being sick is always a recovery period, especially if it was a bad sickness. I must say that once I was able to eat again I started feeling much better. My energy came back and my brain didn’t feel foggy and fatigued.
Turns out the two pounds I lost while sick was most likely due to being sick, as I gained them both back once better. But only those two. But that’s alright, I expected that. And I feel better now, so they are free to fall back off.
One unintended side effect of being sick in a house with five other people is that there’s a good chance it’s going to make the rounds and at some point affect everyone in the house. Which it has.
My wife has been feeling ill for a few days now and now my kids are feeling it. I feel bad because it seems to have started with me (no idea where I got it) and much like my genes I have passed it down to my family.
So, the kids are on a similar regiment to what I went through — lots of rest and clear liquids.
As bad as it was for me, it did not last as long as I thought it would. I like to think that the healthier eating and losing 53 pounds helped contribute to that.
There are times when you just don’t want another zucchini noodle, but then you quickly get through being sick or not feeling well and you feel a whole lot better about those vegetables.
Now that I’m back to feeling well again, I’m diving head first back into the creative ocean. My first short film, “Thalon,” is in post-production and I’ve started putting together my next one. Creatively, I’m juggling writing and producing my next short film; I’ve been added to a short film out of Miami as a producer to find locations and talent in Highlands County; and I’m still trying to work on my next book.
These are all great and ambitious things on their own, but I’m working on them all at the same time. Six months ago I don’t know if I would have had the energy or stamina for all that, plus my day job. But I do now, and I’m so excited for them all. Just one more bit of motivation to keep myself on the right path.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.