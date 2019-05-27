When we think of “resilience,” we think of “the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties, toughness.” Webster’s dictionary adds, “It is the capacity of a strained body to recover its size and shape after deformation caused especially by compressive stress.” As applied to Yoga, we might further add, it’s “the body’s ability to spring back into shape or elasticity.”
It is interesting that Webster expands the definition of “resiliency” as “compressive stress” response. When we practice Yoga, we relieve stress recorded in the mind/body/emotions as we align the postures to avoid depositing negative thoughts/energy into the body that can deform and depress. Thus, Yoga is about prevention and healing through resiliency.
Physics expands an understanding of “resiliency” as the “ability of an elastic material (animal tissue) to spring back to its original shape.” Author P.G. Wodehouse says, “In certain men there is a quality of ‘resiliency’ or sturdy refusal to acknowledge defeat.”
Our bodies are “flexible,” unless over time, we seal in tightness/negativity and never let it go. Holding onto past negativity in the mind, changes our body/personality as often revealed in our posture/facial expressions. When we are stressed, our beautiful smile may disappear into a perpetual frown, the pace of a brisk walk slows down, our shoulders stoop from the “weight of the world” as frustration and resulting irritability take hold of our consciousness. We may not laugh so often, our breath is shortened and subconsciously this absorption becomes our “new normal.” Our body speaks of negative communication with ourselves and others.
Yoga teaches patience and resiliency in learning challenging Yoga postures that uplift the Spirit and brighten our world. During a Yoga class, the mind becomes so focused on the poses that no other thoughts enter the mind. It takes focus and concentration with slow movements aligned with the breath, to awaken a new spirit of Joy from within as we learn Yoga postures.
Yoga postures are challenging. Isn’t it wonderful to find a new challenge that brings positive feedback and growth! As we work through the poses within our present ability, we gradually break through long term “muscle memory” and realign the body for positive mental/physical/emotional health.
”Eagle Pose”
Let’s practice new alignment and resiliency through “Eagle pose.”
Stand in Tadassana or Mountain Pose, feet shoulder width apart in alignment with the ankles. We don’t think of “Eagle Pose” as looking like an Eagle, as Yoga names do not always reflect a “picturesque” image of words but helps to remember the postures.
Stand with the back and buttocks flat against a wall for balance/support. Gradually, bend the knees, then wrap one leg around the bent knee of the other. Slowly, move the back away from the wall as the arms are extended forward, crossed inside of the other. Yoga practitioners in the 5:30 p.m. YMCA Yoga class demonstrate how it is done.
“Eagle Pose” works on flexibility of the back, the legs/arms as balance away from the wall is gradually maintained. “Eagle Pose” releases muscle tension in the thighs, hips, knees, arms as resiliency and flexibility are gained. Concentration and focus are key to moving forward.
We start every Yoga class with the “beginner’s mind.” Then, the more we practice postures that require reflection and stamina, our resiliency and plasticity of mind/body/emotions grow. However, it is more fun to learn for yourself as you observe gradual positive changes in the mind/body/emotions. Improving “resiliency” is positive feedback for your effort over time. Yoga is a lifelong practice.
