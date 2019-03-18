I wanted to start this week by thanking you, dear readers, for all the words of wisdom and the continued support as I go through this journey. While I know I need to do what is necessary to lose the weight and feel better, I also need to do what’s best for me physically and emotionally.
That’s why I made the decision last Monday to drop out of the Biggest Loser program. It was a decision that I didn’t take lightly. I considered it for a few days and the problem I kept coming back to was the anxiety attacks I was having.
I don’t need to point fingers or blame any aspect of what I was doing, but since I made the change I haven’t had any issues with anxiety. I’m living with the constant pain that showed up when I fell but dealing with the anxiety was too much.
To be constantly worried about whether I’m doing the right thing and worried about having another anxiety attack was having a very negative effect on me, both at home and at work.
Too much stress from anywhere is not good. But the rest of the week the stress level has been much better, and I’ve felt pretty good for most of the week. There’s still that terrible pain in my hip and lower back that is troublesome, but that isn’t going to just go away. But I keep going.
Since Monday, I haven’t changed much of my routine, except for the Biggest Loser group workouts. I still get on a treadmill after work and I’m still eating lots of vegetables with plenty of chicken or ground beef. It’s still scrambled eggs with bacon for breakfast and grapes or cashews for snack. Lunch has been mostly salads and fruit.
For dinner I’ve stuck with what has been working; Birds Eye Steam Fresh zucchini noodles with either a tomato sauce or a cheese sauce that I add chicken to, or I make stir fry with several different veggies and ground beef.
I still haven’t had any soda or sugary drinks. Aside from my morning coffee with milk, it’s been water all day with the occasional orange juice in the morning with my eggs.
When I made the decision to drop out of Biggest Loser, I was asked how I was going to be held accountable for my eating habits and sticking to the treadmill and losing the weight. It was thought that I wouldn’t have the support system in place to hold me accountable and to push me to keep at it. I disagree. I have a multi-layer support system.
The first layer, and admittedly the weakest layer, is me. I made the commitment to myself and my family that I would make a change and get healthier. Plus, I have some wonderful things happening as far as my writing is concerned and I attribute that at least in part to the new me.
Second, I have people at home and at the office who are behind me and watching that I stay on track as well as staying safe and not overdoing it. Trust me, when you see the same people every day, they know if you’re “falling off the wagon” or not.
Then there’s you, dear readers. You are the ultimate layer of accountability. The support I get from you is vital in my success. There’s no better way to be held accountable for your actions than to put it out there for thousands of people to see. I tell you straight up what is going on and you tell me straight up what you think about it. I expect nothing less.
Some of you aren’t going to be happy that I made the change I did, and that’s alright. Some of you will support the change and that’s alright too. If I hear from you, whether it be in person, through email or by letter, I appreciate the feedback and it helps me keep moving knowing that you all are enjoying this space every week.
