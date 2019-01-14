TAMPA — Chapters Health System (Chapters Health) announced the signing of a finalized purchase agreement for Achieve Home Care, LLC (Achieve), which expands its resources to provide home care in seven counties. Chapters Health is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Temple Terrace, with current affiliates that include HPH Home Health in Pasco and Pinellas counties; Chapters Health Palliative Care in Hillsborough, Highlands and Polk counties; Good Shepherd Hospice in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties; HPH Hospice in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties and LifePath Hospice in Hillsborough County. Achieve currently serves patients in Hillsborough and Polk counties, but is also licensed to provide home care in Highlands, Hardee and Manatee counties. The integration of Achieve staff and patients will occur over the next three months to ensure continuity of care.
“Our purchase of Achieve is designed to provide opportunities that allow both organizations to function more efficiently in today’s healthcare world,” said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer at Chapters Health. “We will continue to provide the medical expertise and compassionate care that both our organizations are known for and at the same time, expand access to quality healthcare for a greater numbers of individuals in our communities who are faced with post-operative recovery as well as those with complex medical conditions and end-of-life issues.”
“I am confident that our common mission will guarantee that more patients have opportunities to access quality home care,” said Dr. Tammy King, owner of Achieve. This agreement advances the shared goals of:
- Expanding the Chapters Health network of home care services across five additional Florida counties with commitment to quality, service and access.
- Quality of care and services backed by evidenced-based best clinical practices and demonstrating unsurpassed quality of care in the communities they serve.
With a staff of more than 1,600 and over 1,700 volunteers, Chapters Health and its affiliates now combine to annually provide care to more than 19,000 Floridians residing in eight Florida counties.
“All too often, patient and families access end-of-life care late in their disease process. With the addition of Achieve services to our Chapters Health family, we are in the position to fundamentally shift this scenario,” added Molosky. “Patients will be referred to our health system at the time of initial diagnosis rather than at the end of their disease cycle, providing the much needed continuity of care that supports patients to stay where they want to be — at home.”
