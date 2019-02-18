AVON PARK — Chef Mark Anthony was an executive chef in Las Vegas catering to rock bands and celebrities as he created culinary magic at the Sands and Tropicana casinos. He later joined Sodexo Healthcare, traveling to hospitals to set up culinary programs, create menus and train food service staff.
By this time, his weight had topped over 300 pounds and his cholesterol, when good, hovered over 260. Knowing he needed to do something different, Chef Mark shared how he completely transformed his life by adopting a plant strong lifestyle.
“It’s been 10 years and I’ve lost over 70 pounds. Even better, my blood work was completely transformed and my cholesterol remains steady at 118.” Chef Mark now helps others reverse Type II diabetes with his tasty recipes and lifestyle tips.
His cooking programs can be viewed on three networks. “We can be viewed at Smart Lifestyle TV, Better Health TV and Good News TV. I’ve also done many segments on a dozen other networks.”
Helping people learn to eat better while still enjoying life, Chef Mark urged, “Getting off all fats and oils really helps because you need to understand about caloric density.” Anthony explained how even vegetarians can be unhealthy. “We should be eating the coconut, not pouring on coconut oil. Eating the olive rather than using olive oil.”
He also helps viewers understand how to set up their fridge as a salad bar and their pantry for an oatmeal station. “My shows are fun, exciting and motivating. I offer strategies to design your kitchen for healthy success.”
Anthony knows people need to have more conviction about improving their health. “You have to keep taking steps. It requires consistency. You can make the changes and do this,” he insisted.
He has presented his live cooking shows in every state across the United States. “We have performed over 1500 shows in the past decade and are booked solid in 2019 with shows in Africa and Iceland too.”
Chef Mark has a passion to share his life transforming information. “We have seen hundreds of people lose weight, reverse heart disease, diabetes and more. Come learn how to lower your cholesterol and increase your energy while having a really fun time. ”
On Sunday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 25, he will host a free live show with dinner and a message at the Walker Memorial Academy, 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park. Seating is limited so arrive early. The presentation is free. For more information, call 863-453-6641 or visit AvonParkChurch.Eventbright.com.
