Five percent of U.S. children will lose a parent before the age of 15, and others will lose grandparents, friends or pets through death, relocation or divorce. To help children cope with loss:
DO
Answer their questions. Like sex education, tailor your response to the age and maturity of the child.
Let them talk about the loss. Don’t force children to open up, but make sure you are available when they want to talk.
Expect behavior changes. Negative behavior often stems from fear or anger about the loss. Behavior may improve if children feel that the loss is punishment for prior “bad” behavior.
DON’T
Explain death as a trip or as sleep. Children may fear future vacations or bedtime as a result.
Take away belongings of the deceased. Children often need concrete objects to remind them of the lost person or pet.
Be afraid to show or share your grief. Seeing you grieve can reassure children that their own sad feelings are okay.
Some schools offer death education programs. They usually incorporate discussions, activities and trips meant to increase student awareness of death and dying. No generally accepted standards currently exist and certified instructors are rare, so the content and quality of such programs varies widely.
